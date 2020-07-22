Gaining Exposure and Marketshare

Homes.com helps real estate professionals maintain a full pipeline



When Candace M. Carson, sales associate with Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty in Virginia Beach, Va., first joined the firm, she immediately turned to Homes.com for help.

After all, having worked as a Homes.com sales executive prior to getting into real estate, Carson has seen first-hand the power the platform provides real estate professionals.

“I got my real estate license in Indiana when I was 19 and came back to it nine years later in Virginia and have been doing it for three years since,” she says. “I joined Atlantic Sotheby’s because I wanted the opportunity to join a team that was doing well,” adds Carson, who is part of The Kris Weaver Real Estate Team.

Although Weaver himself was already using Preferred Agent branding, some members of the team had yet to take advantage of what Homes.com had to offer.

“I spoke to a lot of different people and even talked to Kris about Homes.com,” says Carson, who got one teammate onboard. “One thing that can be very misleading is that when you have a lot of leads, you don’t think you need more because it can be overwhelming, but you need to keep that pipeline full,” explains Carson.

While working at Homes.com, Carson paid close attention to the people who were doing really well. In fact, she found that many—like Weaver—put a lot of money into marketing.

“He uses a lot of lead generation platforms, and one of the things he talks about is putting money into your marketing,” says Carson. “I didn’t have a lot of money to spend, but what money I did, I invested. I wanted to follow what people who were being successful were doing. I wasn’t trying to reinvent the wheel.”

With the market slowing down due to COVID-19 concerns, Carson recently added Local Connect to gain exposure and marketshare. She also signed up for Rental Connect and quickly converted a rental lead into a first-time homebuyer.

“Especially now, with what’s happening because of the pandemic, I understand the value of fresh, untouched leads that have more motivation to move now rather than later,” says Carson. “There are some situations you can’t control—like someone’s finances and if they are really ready—but I know if I call a Homes.com lead, they are expecting me to call and are ready. There’s a lot of value there.”

Carson is also currently working with a couple of different homebuyers from Homes.com who have been pre-approved. While the thinning market has made it a little tougher than normal to find the perfect home, Carson is confident those sales will happen soon.

One of her favorite things about Homes.com is their Secrets of Top Selling Agents podcast. “They drop a lot of really good nuggets there, and I think agents should be listening because they give this great information that can make a drastic change in their business,” she says.

Finally, Carson has been nothing short of impressed with the customer service that Homes.com offers, appreciating the fact that they always go above and beyond when explaining things so that there are no questions.

Keith is a contributing editor to RISMedia.