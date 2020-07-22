JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® Expands Maryland Footprint

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® (JPAR) announced a new franchisee, Greg Ford of Preferred Properties, in Bethesda, Md. JPAR Preferred Properties opened the doors July 1, 2020 and will service the agents and residents of the D.C. Metro area.

“I’m excited to bring JPAR to the D.C. Metro market. Having been a top-producing real estate agent myself, I understand the value behind affiliating with a brokerage that offers an agent-centric culture, best-in-class technology and a 100-percent commission model” stated Greg Ford, owner of JPAR Preferred Properties.

Ford is a 17-year veteran in the industry, 2014 President of The Greater Capital Association of REALTORSÂ®, and was honored as a Top-Producing Agent in the Washingtonian and Bethesda magazines.

This expansion marks the second location in the state of Maryland as JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® continues to expand.

Giuseppe “JP” Piccinini, founder/owner of JP & Associates REALTORSÂ®, stated, “We are thrilled to work with a leader like Greg in the Bethesda area.” He added, “We look forward to pairing his guidance and leadership with the support and tools that JPAR offers.”

“The Greater D.C. area is a booming market and we’re elated that Greg Ford will be flying the JPAR flag in our nation’s capital,” comments Geoff Lewis, chief executive officer of JPAR Franchising.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.