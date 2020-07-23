Make Moving Easy for Your Furry Friends

Transitioning to a new home can be hard on the furry members of your household. Here are some tips to make your next move as smooth as possible for your pets.

Board Your Pet on Moving Day

Movers can let out your pet unintentionally. Avoid this by boarding your pet or asking a trusted friend or family member to pet sit.

Keep an Essentials Box

Just as you should keep essentials with you during a move, it can be helpful to create the same essentials box for your pet. Include prescriptions, favorite toys, familiar items and their bed.

Make it Familiar

Set up a small area with your pet’s toys, food and bed. Keep routines as similar as possible. Allow your pet to get acclimated to the house.

Fill Out the Paperwork

Update their tags or microchip information to the new address and phone number and request that your previous vet transfer records to a local clinic.