Realogy Affiliated Agents Lead Asian Real Estate Association of America’s 2020 A-List

Realogy-affiliated agents have achieved another strong showing on the latest AREAA A-list, the Asian Real Estate Association of America’s annual list of the top-producing agents and teams among its over 17,000 members that serve Asian American communities. Featuring more agents than any other company on the list, Realogy represents 20 percent of the “Individuals by sides” category, including the No. 1 ranked agent. Realogy also leads with 20 percent of the “individuals by volume category,” including the No. 7 ranked agent.

“We congratulate our brand-affiliated agents across the country who are recognized on this year’s AREAA A-list,” said John Peyton, president and chief executive officer, Realogy Franchise Group. “Realogy is proud to partner with AREAA and advocate for their dedication to promoting sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American communities as well as the housing and real estate professionals who serve them.”

Agents and teams affiliated with multiple Realogy brands, including CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Sotheby’s International Realty® and Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, are once again recognized the most of any other real estate company, with their performance highlighted in four categories focused on transaction and volume results. Realogy-affiliated agents and teams featured in each category’s Top 10 include:

– Blair Myers, No. 1 Individual by Sides: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Success in Macon, Georgia

– Herman Chan, No. 7 Individual by Volume: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty in Greater East Bay, California

– Johnny Rojas, No. 3 Team by Sides: CENTURY 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Central New Jersey

Realogy is the only top-level (Jade) real estate sponsor of AREAA and a founding partner in the organization’s international expansion and luxury real estate conferences.

“Every year we see Realogy-affiliated agents rank throughout the A-list, and this year is no exception. With the most representation in each category, Realogy brands are representative of AREAA’s top producers,” said James Huang, 2020 national president of AREAA. “We are proud to partner with Realogy, who not only invests in the AAPI community, but also provides the valuable resources to make sure agents who serve the AAPI community can excel in our industry.”

According to AREAA, the 2020 AREAA A-list will receive special recognition at the 2020 AREAA National Convention, which will be held virtually Oct. 14-16, 2020 (date subject to change). The full A-list can be viewed here.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.