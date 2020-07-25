A Corporate Attitude and a Family Heart

Marilyn Pearson-Adams

Broker/Owner

CENTURY 21 Alliance Realty

Spring Hill, Fla.

www.c21alliancerealty.com

Region served: The entire West Central region of Florida, with all three brokerage locations strategically placed throughout Hernando County

Years in real estate: 35

Number of offices: 2, as well as 1 kiosk

Number of agents: 44

What is your secret to staying relevant in today’s ever-changing real estate landscape? Our deep passion for our profession and a commitment and obligation to our agents, especially during these unique times, is what drives us. We help shift mindsets while providing the tools and support systems both our associates and our company need to not just survive, but more importantly, succeed.

How do you stay in touch with your clients?

In this business, communication, and, in turn, building relationships are the keys to success. As broker/owners, we meet regularly—at a minimum of once a week—via Zoom as a company. Additionally, we meet individually with our sales associates on a daily basis, as we believe that they are our direct clients, and they are the ones who choose to be a part of our CENTURY 21 Alliance Realty family. We are always a text, phone call or email away.

Where does your market stand in regard to reopening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Slow and steady. However, designated as an essential business since the beginning of the stay-at-home order, we were never officially closed. We were, as our website and other media platforms state, “Open From a Distance,” as our entire company has worked remotely since March 23. During the Phase I reopening of Florida, we worked on implementing the recommendations and protocols to reopen our offices as of June 1.

How do you attract the top agents in your area?

Being a part of Century 21 Real Estate, a global leader and one of the most recognized names in real estate. That, in combination with our market reputation of integrity and attention to detail, as well as our commitment to educating our sales associates and being a company with a corporate attitude and a family heart is what attracts agents to join our team.

What are some of the ways you go the extra mile for your agents?

Going the extra mile for our agents is just what we do each and every day. At CENTURY 21 Alliance Realty, our culture of family means taking care of one another on every level.

Where do you see your business in five years?

We see CENTURY 21 Alliance Realty continuing to facilitate transactions for happy buyers and sellers, where virtual platforms and consumer interactions mold together to create fun, safe experiences for all the world’s real estate needs.