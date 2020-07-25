Smokey Garrett: Creating ‘Big Lives’

Vitals: Keller Williams Realty – GO Management Company

Years in business: 20

Size: 13 offices, 4,244 agents

Regions served: North Texas, New Mexico and Memphis, Tenn.

2019 sales volume: $9.5 billion

2019 transactions: 32,160 units

www.kw.com



Smokey Garrett serves as regional director for the Keller Williams North Texas, New Mexico and Memphis, Tenn., regions, and is owner and operating partner of Keller Williams Realty – GO Management Company in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

His regions, which include 14 offices and more than 5,000 agents, account for more than $6.5 billion in annual sales.

Garrett entered the real estate industry in 1995, joining Keller Williams five years later.

“I actually got into real estate with the intention of getting some sales experience, but I ended up loving this industry and finding my passion,” he says. “I could see opportunities greater than I ever imagined. In 2007, I found my real passion, which was leadership and developing people. I’ve never looked back.”

Coming into 2020, what were your thoughts on what the year would bring?

Smokey Garrett: This year is about change in our industry, not just our market. It’s about providing real solutions to our agents that will give them the advantage over their competition by helping the consumer win.

How do you maintain profitability as the market fluctuates?

SG: Our business has been built on solid models and business principles that have been proven throughout many market shifts. We have not deviated from our systems, and that will allow us to adapt to many markets and make the best decisions to help our agents.

What are some of your most successful recruiting and retention strategies?

SG: It’s not about recruiting; it’s about aligning their vision with your business’ vision and proving you have the ability to help them accomplish that vision.

How are you motivating and leading agents?

SG: Everyone is feeling the pressure of change in our industry, and that can create fear. Helping our agents navigate the changes by providing value, leadership and tools will turn that fear into action, which will give the control and power back to our agents.

How are you competing against new business models?

SG: We don’t believe cheap is the winner. We believe the model that’s easiest to use, while providing the highest value to our agents and consumers (through our agents), will win.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

SG: I don’t think any one person can achieve what we have achieved by themselves. We have a great team behind our company. Our vision is to create big lives and big opportunities for our team, as a team. This includes agents, agent leaders and our leadership teams. We are doing life together every day.

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.