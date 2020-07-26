NMHC Rent Payment Tracker Finds 91.3 Percent of Apartment Households Paid Rent as of July 20

The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC)’s Rent Payment Tracker found 91.3 percent of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by July 20 in its survey of 11.1 million units of professionally managed apartment units across the country.

This is a 2.1-percentage point decrease from the share who paid rent through July 20, 2019 and compares to 92.2 percent that had paid by June 20, 2020. These data encompass a wide variety of market-rate rental properties across the United States, which can vary by size, type and average rental price.

“The extended unemployment benefits and other government support that have proven critical to keeping apartment residents in their homes expire in just a few days,” said Doug Bibby, NMHC President. “Lawmakers are currently negotiating, but members of Congress and Trump administration leaders need to understand that unless comprehensive action is taken now to protect the tens of millions of Americans who live in an apartment home, they risk destabilizing the nation’s housing market, undermining the nascent economic recovery, and turning the ongoing health and economic crisis into a housing crisis.”

Source: National Multifamily Housing Council