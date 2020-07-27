3 Benefits of Adding Native Plants to Your Yard

While it might sound a bit unorthodox, here are a few benefits that you can expect from introducing plants to your property that are indigenous to the area.

Sense of Stewardship

Native plants help support local wildlife and maintain a healthy ecosystem. Non-native species can be invasive and even detrimental to the area.

Eco-Friendly

Because they are already adapted to the local climate, they often need less watering and don’t require pesticides or fertilizers.

Low Maintenance

Because local vegetation is well-suited to flourish on its own, you won’t have to spend endless hours in the garden to keep your plants alive.