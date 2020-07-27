4 Features Synonymous With Victorian-Style Homes

Here are four features that have become synonymous with Victorian-style homes.

Towers and Turrets

The first thing you’re likely to notice when arriving at a Victorian-style home is a magnificent tower or turret defining the exterior.

Wraparound Porches

Many Victorian-style homes are designed with such a porch in order to greet visitors with a spacious covered seating area.

Meandering Floor Plans

These homes often have elaborate layouts with rooms of various proportions, from grand parlors and reception rooms to intimate nooks and alcoves.

Intricate Details

An ornate aesthetic is always front and center with stained glass windows, impressive wood finishes and decorative moldings.