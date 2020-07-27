4 Home Features Perfect for New Families

If you’re getting ready to start an exciting new chapter, here are several home features that are ideal for new families.
Large Backyard
It’s great to have a spacious outdoor area where kids can run around and expend their energy, and it’s a place where early memories are formed.
Kid-Friendly Design
You need to make sure your home is safe for kids. You don’t want a residence with lots of sharp corners or staircases that can be dangerous.
Neighborhood and Schools
The feel of a neighborhood and the schools nearby are a few of the most important things to consider when moving.
Room to Grow
An extra bedroom or two might save you from having to move again in a few years…and you’ll certainly want ample storage space.