Enterprise Broker Technology Leader Rocky Rankin Joins MooveGuru as VP Technology

MooveGuru announced the hiring of Rocky Rankin as the vice president of Technology to manage development of integrations into key moving suppliers, real estate brokerage back-office solutions and franchise technology platforms.

Prior to joining MooveGuru, Rankin started his real estate technology career as a project manager at Keller Williams then joined RE/MAX as a Solutions Architect. Most recently, Rankin served as the senior director, Product Management and Professional Services at Propertybase.

“We are thrilled to have Rocky Rankin join the company to lead us through our next round of enterprise integrations with both our utility and moving partners, and the technology providers that serve our brokerage and franchise clients,” says Scott Oakley, chief executive officer of MooveGuru. “His experience as a technology leader at Propertybase, RE/MAX World Headquarters and Keller Williams Realty International is exactly what MooveGuru needs to create the best integrations into systems that power our moving concierge services.”

MooveGuru not only supports consumers who are moving, but also stays connected to the consumer through their agent and brokerage CRM, website and other communication channels.

“The goal of moving concierge services is to anticipate when a consumer needs help,” says Rankin. “We plan to enhance MooveGuru with machine learning and artificial intelligence to connect customers with information about services at exactly the right moment they need it.”

For more information, please visit www.mooveguru.com.

