Study Up on Real Estate-Related COVID Issues This Weekend

Getting tired of all the coronavirus-related news yet? You’re not alone. However, with no clear end to the pandemic in sight, you need to arm yourself with knowledge if you’re going to stay ahead of competition in your market.

You don’t need to keep up with the minute-by-minute COVID updates broadcast on TV, but be informed of the issues and policy changes that impact your business. Here are several online resources to research when you have time this weekend:

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR)

On NAR’s website, they have a page simply titled “Coronavirus“. There you can find news on how the organization is affecting the federal government’s response, NAR guidance and various references. Updates are posted regularly to the page and typically concern nationwide policy changes, updates on government relief plans, as well as any changes to the association’s own guidance.

Local and Federal Government

It’s important to be aware of information put out by the federal government that may impact your local housing market. Regularly check government websites that publish this information, such as www.cdc.gov, www.hud.gov, www.sba.gov and www.commerce.gov. However, guidance from your local government could have a bigger impact on your business. Be sure to also regularly check your state and local government’s websites for up-to-date information.

RISMedia.com

Lastly, be sure to head over to our website! We have a real estate resource page, which we’ve used to aggregate relevant COVID resources. Also, we regularly publish articles on the subject.

Agents, what other resources are you turning to for coronavirus information that impacts your business?

Jameson Doris is RISmedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.