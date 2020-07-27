Virtual Services to Master

To stay ahead of the curve, agents should learn to adapt to unique circumstances and then determine what adaptations should be incorporated long term. Real estate has always been a game of “survival of the fittest.” It’s a tough industry. In fact, the National Association of REALTORS® has reported that 87 percent of real estate agents fail and quit within the first 5 years. With everything becoming virtual, it is quickly changing the landscape of real estate. It’s taking “survival of the fittest” to an even greater extreme.

We live in the age of technology. Every day, people are coming up with new ways to do things quicker, more efficiently and more effectively with the use of technology. This is a good thing as technology is used to create better connections with clients and potential clients. The world is changing fast, and if you don’t learn how to keep up, you’ll be left in the dust.

Today’s digital revolution has caused pretty much every industry to evolve—including real estate. Although nothing can replace a real face-to-face meeting, almost every service you offer in person can be adapted to be delivered virtually.

Can you still deliver a fantastic listing presentation virtually? What about a buyer presentation? Staging appointment? An open house?! We are here to say yes! If you want help on how to do these services in more detail, we suggest jumping on a coaching call where they can tell you exactly what you need to do to make these virtual services indispensable additions to your arsenal.

But to give you an example, let’s take a look at virtual open houses…

Actually, virtual open houses can be a huge advantage over traditional open houses for a few reasons. First, it allows you to scale so you could do 10 or 11 open houses in a week instead of just one or two. Not only can you do more of them, but you can also get more people “at” each open house—allowing you to get hundreds of views online and tons of leads rather than just a dozen people coming through a physical open house. Sellers love this! The exposure is great and they don’t have to worry about a ton of people in their home.

One of the biggest advantages of doing a virtual open house is reusability. You can do one open house and get a ton of mileage out of it. You can send a link to the open house to buyers who even missed it, increasing your lead generation! That is something that has never been done before. This is fantastic. This means that you can keep the open house going in perpetuity, increasing the amount of money-making activities that you are doing without even putting in as much effort!

Open houses are just one area of the business you should do virtually. We can teach you how to master all areas of your business virtually. Adapting and changing for survival of the fittest is great, but why not take it to the next level? Become the master of virtual services and you won’t merely survive but you can thrive!

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.