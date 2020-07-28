zavvie and EasyKnock Partner to Offer Bridge Option

zavvie announced a partnership with EasyKnock to offer homeowners the option to sell, leaseback and move when ready.

Unlike a traditional bridge loan that allows homeowners to buy a new home before they sell their current one, EasyKnock purchases the home, unlocking equity for the consumer to buy their next home contingency-free.

“EasyKnock provides an immediate and hassle-free solution that helps homeowners tap into the value of their homes without having to move out,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder, and CEO. “Now brokerages working with zavvie can empower their agents with an immediate advantage to win more listings by offering sellers the most options,” he added.

EasyKnock’s MoveAbility is a sale-leaseback program available for single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums.

“EasyKnock and zavvie share a common vision of giving homeowners innovative options to make selling a home easier and faster,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO and co-founder EasyKnock. “By working with zavvie, real estate agents can help consumers selling a home make their best decision by exploring all of their options.”

zavvie is offering EasyKnock as part of its Offer Optimizer brokerage solution.

For more information, please visit www.zavvie.com.