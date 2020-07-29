Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Names Diane Glass CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago announced that Diane Glass was promoted to chief executive officer. As the head of the firm’s Strategic Leadership Team of President Mark Pasquesi and Senior VP and General Manager Joe Stacy, she will be responsible for the company’s 1,500 real estate professionals in 24 offices serving the Chicago metro area, Southwest Michigan, Northwest Indiana and Southeast Wisconsin, as well as the company’s affiliated lending, title and insurance businesses.

In the last 12 months, Glass and the team have navigated the brokerage through a name change, expanded the new Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago brand to Downers Grove and River Forest, and celebrated the company’s naming as the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago in 2019 by the Chicago Tribune.

“Diane stands out as an insightful, compassionate and decisive leader. Her creative ideas have elevated the operational excellence of the company and her open communication style has fostered deep connections with agents, managers and employees,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and CEO of HomeServices of America, the parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago. “Her leadership during these extraordinary times has well-positioned the company for future growth and its ability to capitalize on the quick recovery of the Chicago metro real estate market.”

Content Square 1.

“Diane exemplifies the leadership attributes of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and the Forever Brand ideals,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are excited about the company’s new energy and ideas, and how they are using the Forever Agent platform and the global reach of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand as a springboard for growth.”

“Last year, we implemented a new model for real estate leadership by bringing together three experts in areas that are key to agent success,” said Blefari. “This talented, agile team has exceeded our expectations with the commitment to all-inclusive real estate service and creating exceptional customer experiences.”

Glass has been the company’s chief operating officer since 2016, after being the VP of Sales Development and managing branch offices.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.bhhschicago.com.

