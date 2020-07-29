Cinch Home Services Expands Suite of Home Solutions With New Cinch Smart Support Product Line

Cinch Home Services (Cinch) launched a new line of Cinch Smart Support plans. The new line reportedly simplifies the management and maintenance of a wide variety of connected devices with remote access to technical support for setting up or troubleshooting any device—regardless of when or where it was purchased. Cinch Smart Support launched nationwide in July 2020.

“Through Cinch Smart Support, we are building on the Cinch ecosystem and further solidifying ourselves as the most robust value offering in the entire home services category,” said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. “We live in a deeply connected world where all facets of the home are quickly becoming intertwined and much more complex. Cinch Smart Support gives control back to renters and homeowners and delivers the same commitment to quality and unmatched convenience that has defined the Cinch team over the last 40 years.”

Approximately 60 million American adults now own at least one smart device, according to NPR and Edison Research’s annual Smart Audio Report. Cinch Smart Support’s array of technical-focused service is available for $19.99/month and features:



– Around-the-Clock Technical Support: In partnership with Support.com, a technical support company, Cinch Smart Support’s tech specialists are available 24/7/365. Customers can access U.S.-based tech specialists to troubleshoot their connected devices and get help with everything from configuring smart speakers and other smart-home devices to optimizing smartphones or tablets, troubleshooting home WIFI, and recovering lost or deleted files. Cinch Smart Support customers can receive assistance in a variety of ways, from a web application to phone support options.

– Electronics Protection: Members can receive up to $1,000 back on the repair or replacement of electronic devices damaged by surge events. With no deductible and a simple reimbursement process, members can have their electronics repaired at any location they choose.

– Discounts on Cinch Plans and Products: Cinch Smart Support contract holders may receive special offers across Cinch’s plan protection products, including up to 20 percent discounts on individual on-demand events.



– Workmanship Guarantee: All work is covered under Cinch’s 180-day workmanship guarantee.

“This launch is the latest milestone in Cinch’s effort to develop an interconnected set of products designed to provide homeowners and renters with the flexibility to find the right type of coverage, no matter their need,” said Chris White, chief marketing officer and head of product development at Cinch. “We set out to develop the only home service platform covering everything from on-demand A/C unit repairs to remote tech support. We are far from done, but every day we get one step closer to achieving our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household.”

Cinch Smart Support launches just weeks following the kick-off to Cinch’s on-demand offerings. Cinch also recently launched a partnership with Porch.com.

To learn more about Cinch Smart Support, visit shop.cinchhomeservices.com/smartsupport.

