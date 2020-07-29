Driving Sales From New Agents

4 Ways to Help Recently Licensed Agents List and Sell More Homes Immediately

The beginning of a career in real estate sales is an incredibly exciting time for newly licensed agents. They have plans and dreams for success, and beyond learning the rules and administrative necessities of the business, they are ready to charge out and work with new clients. This takes concentrated effort in the best of times, and—let’s face it—doing so in these times is anything but normal and easy. Regardless, these agents still want to be successful, so they need your guidance as their manager or broker to successfully launch their careers.

Here are five proven ideas to share with your new agents and help them kick-start their new career with immediate listings and sales.

Go After FSBOs and Expireds: This is a tried, true and low-cost way for new agents to generate new listings and, by extension, attract new buyer clients. Door-knocking is likely not the best option in this environment, so encourage them to use RedX or another system to reach these potential clients. Expireds are an especially fruitful option because these homeowners have already chosen to trust a REALTOR® in the past. Now all your new agent has to do is convince them that listing with them is in the seller’s best financial interest in this market

Announcements and Follow-Up With Their Sphere: Most new agents share the news that they are a REALTOR® through social media and direct conversation, but a purposeful, systematic announcement and follow-up strategy can result in more concrete discussions about real estate, resulting in immediate new business. Have your new agents send or drop-off flyers or brochures that promote your business, along with some of their business cards for your sphere to share. Have them ask them for referrals, and start with people in your sphere that they consider “influencers.” They should create a list of everyone to be contacted, check them off as they go, then continue to follow up for with efforts to help them or obtain referrals to other new clients.

As their manager or broker, you can also preface their personal outreach with a professional announcement from you, demonstrating the strength of your new agent’s affiliation with your brokerage.

Social Media Outreach: For purposes of immediately gaining new listings and buyers, this does not mean general social media shares and post. Encourage your agents to offer something specific (e.g., Guide to Selling Your Home in a Virtual Market), promote and host a new buyer webinar, or invite people to set free appointments with the agent either virtually or in person, as appropriate. If trying to create appointments, consider having your agent link their posts to a landing page with a calendar of available meeting times; programs like Calendly allow this calendar to be linked to your agent’s schedule, and it is an easy way for potential clients to choose a time to meet or talk that fits their schedule and your agent’s.

Partner With an Experienced Agent: Lastly, encourage your new agents to approach veteran agents in your office to follow up with past clients, open house leads or other underserviced opportunities. Many experienced agents do not maximize the value of their own databases, so motivated new agents can create a win-win situation by forming a short-term collaboration. The new agent will gain a plethora of leads and some valuable guidance from the experienced agent, the veteran agent will gain assistance in servicing their leads and client base, and the clients will receive timely calls in a unique but advantageous market that may result in a real estate solution for their lives.

Any or all of these options will create immediate activity for your new agents, so share these ideas with them, then help them form both an action plan and an accountability plan to ensure that purposeful efforts are made to produce new business!

