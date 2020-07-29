JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® Expands in Midland, Texas

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® (JPAR) announced a new franchisee: Paul Myers, in Midland, Texas as JPAR ONE.Â JPAR ONE opened its doors July 1, 2020 and will service the agents and residents of the Midland area.

“With JPAR, we’re able to bring a plethora of tools, support and of course a great commission structure to the agents of Midland. Bringing the already amazing JPAR culture to this area was an easy decision,” said Myers.

The Midland office marks the 29th JPAR location in Texas and the fourth franchise location in Texas.

Content Square 1.

Geoff Lewis, chief executive officer of JPAR Franchising stated, “The JPAR brand in Texas is already strong, and Paul’s commitment to growing that brand into West Texas is a perfect match with JPAR’s innovative platform.”

“Paul Myers is a welcome addition to the JPAR family, and we look forward to working with him in Midland,” commented Giuseppe “JP” Piccinini, founder/owner of JP & Associates REALTORSÂ®.



For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.