Pros and Cons of a 40-Year Mortgage

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

Pros and Cons of a 40-Year Mortgage

0 comments

Pros and Cons of a 40-Year Mortgage
Share This Post Now!

Most mortgages have a term of 15 or 30 years. However, if you want to buy a more expensive house than you could afford with one of those loan options, you might be able to purchase your dream home with a 40-year mortgage. You could have a hard time finding such a loan, though, and you would pay more over the term of the mortgage.

How Does a 40-Year Mortgage Work?
There are several variations on the 40-year home loan. Lenders may offer one or more versions. Most have a fixed interest rate, but some have an adjustable rate. The interest rate for a 40-year mortgage is often higher than it is for a 30-year loan. Some 40-year mortgages have interest-only payments for the first several years, while others have low monthly payments and a balloon payment due at the end.

Costs and Equity With a 40-Year Mortgage 
Since a 40-year mortgage spreads out the cost of a loan over a longer period of time than a traditional mortgage, it has lower monthly payments. That could make a 40-year mortgage a good option if you want to keep your monthly payments as low as possible or if you want to buy a more expensive home.

You will pay more in interest with a 40-year mortgage because it will have a higher interest rate and you will be paying interest over a greater number of months. You can also build equity more slowly with a 40-year loan. If you decide to sell your house before you pay off the mortgage, you might have little equity, even after living there for several years.

Is a 40-Year Mortgage Right for You?
If you are considering a 40-year mortgage because you want to buy an expensive house and you can’t afford the monthly payments for a 30-year loan, you may be better off purchasing a less expensive house and taking out a smaller mortgage with a shorter term. If, on the other hand, you want to buy a house in an area where average home prices are high overall, a 40-year mortgage might be a better option.

Be sure to carefully consider the terms of each specific loan. For instance, if you take out a 40-year mortgage with a balloon payment and you’re  unable to pay the large sum, you could lose your home. 

How to Find a 40-Year Mortgage
A qualified mortgage meets standards that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has set to make sure that borrowers are only approved for home loans that they can afford to repay. A qualified mortgage may not have a term longer than 30 years. 

A 40-year mortgage is an unqualified loan. Many lenders consider unqualified mortgages riskier than qualified mortgages and do not offer them. You may be able to find a 40-year mortgage through a small private lender or a credit union. Before you take out a 40-year mortgage, check the lender’s background to ensure it is reputable.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping
192.168.100.61