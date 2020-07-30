How to Host a Safe and Small Socially Distant Gathering

Nowadays, it can be hard to decide what to do to protect yourself and your acquaintances when gathering together, while still maintaining important social connections. As long as you are properly following social distance guidelines, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable small gathering.

Limit the Guest List

The key to a safe gathering while maintaining social distancing is having enough space to spread out. The best way to do this is to ensure that your gathering truly is small in numbers. Big parties can wait; stick to a few close friends or family members. Remember to check the CDC guidelines to ensure that you’re taking the minimum risk possible.

Host Your Gathering Outdoors

Outdoor gatherings make it easier to spread apart and having a constant flow of fresh air will ensure that germs aren’t able to circulate as easily as they would indoors. Guests can still benefit from wearing a mask outdoors for extra protection.

Keep Objects Separated

If possible, have guests bring their own food, utensils and seating. This can eliminate the creation of high-touch areas outdoors. For bathroom use, ensure that a path is easily located and keep doors open, if possible, to remove other high-touch areas from use. Ensure that soap and sanitizer is available and easily accessible.

Choose Games That Promote Social Distance

Ensuring guests have fun while staying six feet apart can seem like a tall order, but there are actually numerous options for entertainment that fit the bill. Games like cornhole, ladder ball, disc golf, bocce ball, croquet and badminton all allow your guests to keep their distance while enjoying each other’s company.

Keep it Simple

Now is not the time to host the world’s finest soiree. Remember, your guests will likely just be happy to see you! Keep safety and minimal germ spread at the forefront of your mind when planning, but outside of that, don’t let perfectionism get in the way of simply enjoying casual time with those you love.