Realty ONE Group Focuses on REALTORÂ® Safety During This Unprecedented Time

Realty ONE Group International is raising awareness for REALTORÂ® safety by hosting martial artist, Michelle Manu, and other special guests, to remind real estate pros to stay alert and vigilant about their own safety.

According to the 2019 Member Safety Report from the National Association of REALTORSÂ®, 33 percent of REALTORSÂ® experienced a situation that made them fear for their personal safety or safety of their personal information.

“All real estate professionals need to be aware and ready to protect themselves when doing their jobs, providing for their families,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We’re committed through our support of the Beverly Carter Foundation and work with self-defense artists like Michelle to empower all real estate pros to stay safe. We’re ONE family of real estate professionals taking care of each other.”

On a recent company Town Hall, Manu demonstrated a number of ways REALTORSÂ® can fend off attacks at an open house or home showing and emphasized staying alert and aware at all times. A few weeks ago, Manu joined Carl Carter Jr., founder of the Beverly Carter Foundation, to launch ongoing conversations and trainings about safety.Â

What REALTORSÂ® Are Saying About Safety Today

“My husband is a critical care pulmonologist and an ICU doctor, so he reminds me daily of the serious challenge we all face,” said Joan Levinson, a real estate professional with Realty ONE Group in Paradise Valley. “Safety, therefore, is our No. 1 concern, and we’ve initiated multiple new protocols to ensure the safety of both REALTORSÂ® and our clients. No one is perfect, but we can all try our best, since, without the health, safety and capability of all involved, the home purchase experience would not be possible!”

“REALTORÂ® safety is even more of a concern today because we can’t see the faces of new clients when we’re meeting them at houses,” said Jillian Bachelor, a Realty ONE Group real estate professional in Las Vegas, Nev. “They are wearing a mask and sunglasses which it makes it even more difficult. Our entire team now does extensive social media research on every new client before each meeting.”

“I prefer to see the faces of my new clients prior to a showing; therefore, I remind them that I’ll provide masks and gloves, including for young children and family members,” said Suzi Dailey a real estate professional with Realty ONE Group in Newport Beach, Calif. “Social distancing is good behavior for both health and personal safety reasons, which everyone respects. I feel blessed that we are able to continue to help and serve our community during a critical time in people’s lives.”

“The town hall with Michelle Manuâ€”hands downâ€”the best one to date for various reasons, but always safety first,” said Erika Muto, a real estate professional with Realty ONE Group Restore in Collegeville, Pa. “I can’t believe how lucky I am to be a part of this organization. Twenty years in the corporate world and I can’t recall feeling this important and cared for as an employee.”Â

