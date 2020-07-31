3 Workspaces for Your Home

Here are three different types of workspaces that you’re likely to find in luxury homes.

Traditional Study

A traditional study will always be appealing to luxury homeowners who want a secluded area where they can get work done without being distracted.

Work Station

All it takes is a quiet alcove in the living room with enough space for an adequate desk. If you prefer to have some activity around you while working, this is an excellent option.

Separate Studio

Whether it’s a guesthouse, annex or in-law suite above the garage, you’ll have a work area with enough space for everything you’ll need throughout the day.