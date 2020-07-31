4 Tips for Finding the Perfect Caretaker for Your Property

A large estate has many benefits, but maintaining a property of this scale may require a caretaker. Here are four tips to help you find the right person.

Trust Is Paramount

Not only will this person have total access to your home, but you should also be comfortable having them around your family.

Look for Experience

Like any job, past experience in this line of work is always a good sign. A solid recommendation would also suggest that they are both capable and trustworthy.

Understands Your Needs

You want someone who is going to anticipate your needs and take initiative to ensure the property is always looking its best and everything is running smoothly.

Jack of All Trades

The ideal person for the job will have a wide variety of skills and be particularly handy at fixing many things around the house.