Backyard Features for an Active Lifestyle

Here are several backyard features that are sure to get you off the lounge chair and moving around outside.
Sports Court
A versatile sports court for basketball or tennis is a favorite among homeowners who have enough space to build one.
Chipping Area
For the golf enthusiasts who want to keep their short game sharp, there’s nothing like having a putting green and chipping area in the backyard.
Paddle Tennis Court
Requiring significantly less space than a regular tennis court, it is sure to provide the family with endless fun while staying active.
Kid-Friendly Features
A wooden playground complete with a swing set, monkey bars and slide is always an excellent choice for the little ones.