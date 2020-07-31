Backyard Features for an Active Lifestyle

Here are several backyard features that are sure to get you off the lounge chair and moving around outside.

Sports Court

A versatile sports court for basketball or tennis is a favorite among homeowners who have enough space to build one.

Chipping Area

For the golf enthusiasts who want to keep their short game sharp, there’s nothing like having a putting green and chipping area in the backyard.

Paddle Tennis Court

Requiring significantly less space than a regular tennis court, it is sure to provide the family with endless fun while staying active.

Kid-Friendly Features

A wooden playground complete with a swing set, monkey bars and slide is always an excellent choice for the little ones.