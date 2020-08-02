Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® & The Trident Group Name Marie Gayo as Chief Diversity Officer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®Â & The Trident Group have appointed Marie Gayo, president at Trident Mortgage Company, as the organization’s first chief diversity officer. In this dual role, Gayo will spearhead the newly-instituted Diversity Leadership Council and expand Trident Mortgage Company’s Diversity & Inclusion Initiative throughout the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® family of companies.

“I’m proud and excited to formally announce Marie’s appointment as chief diversity officer and the formation of our new Diversity Leadership Council,” said Larry Flick V, chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® and The Trident Group. “Over the past several years, Marie has been instrumental in formalizing Trident Mortgage Company’s Diversity & Inclusion Initiative. She is the ideal candidate to lead the rollout across the entire company as we continuously strive for a more inclusive organization and industry.”

The Diversity Leadership Council’s mission is to foster an inclusive, collaborative culture, where differences are celebrated; further outreach efforts by connecting and serving a broad array of clients; and strengthen community partnerships as a means of improving homeownership opportunities. The council is comprised of 17 diverse members representing a cross-section of the core business units and corporate departments throughout Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® and The Trident Group of Companies.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion have long been a priority for the Fox & Roach family, and I’m very excited to be tasked with formalizing and expanding our efforts across all our lines of business,” said Gayo. “Progress isn’t made by one person; it takes an army. I look forward to working closely with the Diversity Leadership Council as we develop a strategy to strengthen our efforts across the organization and make a real difference in the industry and communities we serve.”

The Diversity Leadership Council is an expansion of Trident Mortgage’s Diversity & Inclusion Initiative, which was developed over the last three years. The comprehensive plan focused on raising awareness, culture development, and training and outreach efforts to ensure a more diverse and inclusive company. Gayo and the Diversity Leadership Council will leverage this framework to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives into the business strategy and company culture across the enterprise.

For more information on the Diversity Leadership Council, please visitÂ www.foxroach.com/Diversity-Leadership-Council.

