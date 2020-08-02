Susan Wigler Named Chief Development Officer, David Knox Productions, Inc.

David Knox Productions, Inc. announced the addition of Susan Wigler to its staff as chief development officer. In her new role, Wigler will be responsible for expanding the reach of David Knox Real Estate Training and its products as well as enhancement of the platform’s offerings.

“I’m so excited to be a part of David’s team to help grow his products’ presence in the real estate community,” said Wigler.

Wigler’s background in real estate encompasses sales, training and relocation services. She most recently served as vice president of corporate development at HER Realtors® in Ohio.

“Susan’s breadth of knowledge about brokerage and agent training will give us an advantage as we look to expand our offerings. As a previous customer of our online training, she has an intimate knowledge of the strengths, and a clear vision of opportunities for improvement,” said David Knox, owner.

“I am excited that we will be able to utilize Susan’s years of insight and experience as we support the needs of our current customers while creating opportunities for business growth. She is stepping in at the perfect time to enhance and promote our new online platforms, products and services for real estate agents, trainers, managers and owners,” said Robb Tronson, vice president.

David Knox Productions provides online training resources for real estate agents, brokers and leadership, as well as consumer videos for agents to use with their clients. Knox has presented 3,500 live seminars in 50 States and 12 countries.

For more information, please visit www.davidknox.com.