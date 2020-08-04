3 Tips to Double Your Income

Want expert advice on how to double your real estate income? National real estate coach Sherri Johnson explains that if you want to do more business than you did last year, you have to go on more face-to-face appointments. This can be done via Zoom calls or, if in-person, at a safe distance (6 feet or more) in order to abide by CDC recommendations. Watch the video here for Sherri’s insights on how to double your appointments to double your income. Don’t have time to watch the full video? Here’s a quick summary of the key points:

Double your appointments.

By doubling the amount of real estate appointments you go on, you will generate more activity. This, in turn, will double the amount of listings you bring in every month, as well as the number of sales you bring in every month.

“The only way that I know that we can make money in this business is if we are actually writing an offer or writing a listing contract. So you have to fill your schedule with as many appointments as possible.” — Sherri Johnson

Build your pipeline.

The difference between someone who makes $25k or $250k comes down to how many people they are meeting with on a daily basis. Talking to people every day (whether they are a brand-new lead or someone who has been in your pipeline for weeks or months) will help you create consistent income month-to-month.

“Build your pipeline, get in front of more people and you will have more appointments that you can go on.” — Sherri Johnson

Get in front of more people.

The general idea is that, if you want to double your real estate income, you have to get out there and get in front of more people. While phone calls are okay, it’s better to be face-to-face (practicing safe social distancing of course). So get out there, get on the phone and make those face-to-face meetings happen.

“Getting on the phone, making it happen and getting yourself twice as many appointments will naturally double the amount of business you do and double the amount of income you make.” — Sherri Johnson

Want more of Sherri Johnson’s expert tips for real estate agents? Check out her 90-Day Bootcamp, or set up a free strategy consultation.

