JPAR Announces 3 Franchises in One Week

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) announced three new franchisees in Nashville, Tenn.; Augusta, Ga.; and Gaithersburg, Md.

The addition of Nashville and Augusta adds to an already stout presence in the Southeast which features a total of 14 markets and 16 locations.

The Gaithersburg franchise amounts to the third franchise location in the state of Maryland.

“The growth we are seeing right now is astounding and our franchisees continue to show record months despite the obvious economic impact from COVID,” commented Geoff Lewis, chief executive officer of JPAR Franchising. “The JPAR model is especially attractive to agents during times like this because it shows them they can keep more of their commission without sacrificing the support, training and tools they need to grow.”

