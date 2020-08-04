NAR Announces REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program Partnership With ReferralExchange

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR)Â announced a new partnership with lead verification and qualification firm ReferralExchange. NAR secured exclusive savings for its 1.4 million members with the San Francisco-based company, including reductions in initial set-up fees and ongoing lead verification discounts. Roughly 16,000 U.S. real estate agents currently access referral and lead management/concierge services through ReferralExchange.

“Today’s real estate agents obtain leads from more places than ever before,Â but market inefficiencies too often lead our members in the wrong directionâ€”costing valuable time and resources,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “We are excited to announce a partnership with ReferralExchange, which will allow agents to spend more time focused on serving clients and building relationships while ensuring they are maximizing lead verification investments.”

“From the time our company was founded in 2006, we’ve valued the role that NAR has played in making our industry better for both real estate agents and consumers,” said Scott Olsen, CEO of ReferralExchange. “Since the majority of the 140,000 real estate agents in our broader agent network are already REALTORSÂ®, we’re excited to officially offer our live service through NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ®Â Program.”

ReferralExchange is also offering additional savings off the standard member-exclusive set-up rates. NAR members who are current ReferralExchange customers can renew their monthly subscription under the more favorable REALTOR BenefitsÂ®Â Program terms. More information can be found at nar.realtor/ReferralExchange.

