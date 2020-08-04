The Best Way to Learn Is Through Our Mistakes

Getting started in this industry can seem daunting, and between setting up your CRM, establishing yourself on social media and trying to find leads, it’s easy to get frustrated.

The biggest part of becoming a new agent is this:

“You learn how much you need to learn.”

A lot of new agents get off to a rocky start because, as they get rolling, they suddenly realize how much they don’t know. They get overwhelmed. What you need to realize is that it’s all part of the learning process. The first step is seeing the larger picture and learning how much you don’t know.

It’s normal to feel “stupider” in the beginning. You learn one thing and then see how much more you have to learn and you think, “I guess I’m not as smart as I thought I was.”

The Learning Process

For any of you who have kids, you have seen them struggling to learn new things. They get frustrated, and it takes time for them to figure things out. It’s the same for adults learning a new career. There are two things that you need to know about the learning process:

You have to give yourself permission to make mistakes while you learn how much you don’t know. You can’t let the fear of making those mistakes paralyze you. Always remember that mistakes are a normal part of the process.

As you start to do stuff like making those phone calls, you will totally screw up—you have to embrace that.

Embrace the Mistakes

Years ago, when my son was young, I was teaching him how to play checkers. He would get so frustrated when I would jump his pieces and win that he would want to quit. I kept telling him that it was okay, and to learn from his mistakes. Mistakes weren’t a bad thing. He kept at it, and then one day, he double jumped me, and I was completely surprised. I didn’t see it coming! He looked right at me and said, “It’s okay, Dad. You learn from your mistakes.”

The best learning we do as agents and as people comes from the mistakes we make. You will never hop on call and knock it out of the park right off the bat. Embrace the mistake and next time will be better.

Darryl Davis, bestselling author of "How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate" and owner of Darryl Davis Seminars, has trained and coached over 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe for more than 27 years.