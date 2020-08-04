Zillow Resumes Buying Homes in 4 More Zillow Offers Markets

Zillow Group, Inc. has resumed buying homes in four more markets and is now buying homes in all 24 markets where Zillow Offers is available

Home sellers in Las Vegas, South Florida, the Tampa Bay region and Houston once again have the option to sell their homes directly to Zillow. Zillow paused buying homes through Zillow Offers on March 23 in response to housing market uncertainty and public health concerns related to COVID-19.

“Starting today, homeowners in all 24 Zillow Offers markets once again have a way to sell their home with more certainty and control, and with more peace of mind around health and safety,” said Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman. “People still need and want to move, and I’m proud of the work the Zillow Offers team and all of our local partners have done to adapt our protocols and adopt new technologies so we are able to deliver a safer, more digital and streamlined real estate experience for them.”

Zillow is following the guidance from its Move Forward. Stay Safe. initiative as it returns to buying homes in all markets. Zillow partnered with former U.S. Surgeon General Regina Benjamin as Zillow’s Health Advisor to provide guidance on the company’s health and safety protocols.

“The need to buy or sell a home hasn’t changed, but the way we do it has shifted, just as we’ve had to adjust our daily behaviors in other parts of our lives,” said Dr. Benjamin. “Zillow has shown its dedication to health and safety as the real estate industry learns to work within these new norms.”

Zillow follows a “Clean. Protect. Distance.” protocol for all of its homes to create a safer environment during in-person tours for agents and home shoppers. Under these protocols, Zillow frequently cleans Zillow-owned homes, recommends the use of appropriate personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and shoe coverings, and following social distancing guidelines.



