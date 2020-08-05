Build the Middle for Retention and Profit

Grow Production Through Second and Third Quartile Agents for Maximum Success

Top tier agents and newly licensed agents receive a lot of attention in real estate. They represent the present and the future, and are very easily recognized. However, the true lifeblood of many companies can be found in the middle 50 percent of agents—the second and third quartile of your production chart—that are steady, reliable real estate professionals. These agents often represent the majority of agents in a company and importantly contribute to its market presence and profits.

Properly managing the middle of your agent roster is absolutely essential for growth, agent retention and profitability. Here are three keys to successfully driving sales through these agents:

Be a sales manager, not a desk manager. Your top agents may be self-driven and your new agents may be in a well-designed start-up program, but are you purposefully driving sales through your middle tiers of agents? It is absolutely essential that brokers and managers offer consistent motivation and support to their middle agents to increase their production. Do not take these agents for granted, and encourage a formalized tracking system for current and potential clients (for our coaching and consulting clients, we teach our GoldMine Pipeline© system). Review it with them regularly to make sure they are creating a pipeline to increase their sales. Additionally, have listing or open house contests, or call nights for past clients, FSBOs, Expireds or old prospects. Whatever you do, you need to intentionally drive sales for these veteran agents by offering programs and support to maintain necessary motivation, accountability and activity.

Engage and give recognition. Besides group activities, be sure to engage your middle tier agents on a one-to-one basis and give them as much attention as you would to the top-tier and new agents. Many experienced agents with average to good production levels often feel overlooked or taken for granted, and it is pivotal that brokers and managers not allow that to happen in their offices, both for production and retention purposes. Be sure to know what their pipeline of upcoming business is, help them achieve their goals individually, and recognize their successes with as much fanfare as the top and new agents.

Recruit co-brokes with your value proposition. Building the middle for success also includes attracting veteran second and third quartile agents from other companies. Just like agents should be tracking a pipeline of new client leads, brokers and managers should be keeping a pipeline of recruiting leads. For our broker consulting clients, we accomplish this through our RecruitPro© program, and we encourage companies to target these middle tiers of agents that will add significantly to their volume and their bottom line.

Companies that follow these three steps with their middle agents—driving sales, giving personal attention and recruiting purposefully—will experience significant growth in their offices and in their profit. For information on our GoldMine Pipeline© and RecruitPro© systems, contact us anytime, and create maximum growth and retention through all agent levels in your company.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.