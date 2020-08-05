Digital Earnest Money Transfers via Earnnest℠ Now Available Directly Within Dotloop

Earnnest℠ is now offered as a new feature in Dotloop®, an end-to-end transaction management software for real estate professionals. The new Dotloop feature reportedly gives real estate agents a faster and more secure way for their clients to digitally transfer earnest money via the Earnnest platform.

Earnnest will power Dotloop’s newest enhancement to provide real estate professionals with a contactless way to transfer deposit funds. Buyers no longer have to drive to their agent or bank to make a deposit on a property with a paper check. Instead, they can click a button to have the funds transfer safely via a bank-level encrypted digital payment that speeds their deposit to the title or escrow company with no exchange of hands.

“By digitizing the earnest money transfer, this latest partnership is one more way Dotloop is working to provide its agents and their customers with a fully digital transaction experience,” says Marnie Blanco, Dotloop VP, Industry Relations. “A faster, more secure and more affordable way to transfer deposits, the Earnnest feature streamlines this key customer interaction step early in the process and is especially appreciated by buyers now in this time of social distancing.”

“Our safe, closed network provides the promise of incredible security,” says Earnnest CEO Rick Altizer. “Our platform not only features banking-level encryption but also doesn’t use wires—preventing wire fraud—or personal checks, which are replete with sensitive, personal information.”

For more information, please visit www.dotloop.com/integrations/earnnest.