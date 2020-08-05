How to Snack Right Before Bed

That before-bed urge to root around in the fridge or pantry for an end-of-the-day treat can be a powerful force. Whether you’re looking for a mindless munchy to accompany your TV-time or just trying to satisfy your late-night sweet craving, eating too close to bedtime, while enjoyable, is one of the common culprits involved in weight gain.

Though for those night-time noshers, there may be hope. According to experts, eating before bed might not be so bad if you choose your snacks carefully. In fact, some say that certain foods may actually help boost your metabolism while you sleep, such as those rich in protein and complex carbohydrates. So before you reach for the chips or ice cream, consider one of these options instead, recommended by Cooking Light magazine:

Whole Grain Toast and Hummus. Because it’s made from chickpeas, hummus is rich in vitamin B, which helps metabolize carbohydrates, protein and fats. The fiber in whole grain bread will help satisfy you and may also help you sleep better thanks to the magnesium in wheat flour.



Cottage Cheese and Cherries. The protein content in cottage cheese may help your muscles repair themselves while you sleep, and boost your metabolism. Not only will tart cherries on top help sweeten this bed-time snack, their natural melatonin may help regulate your sleep cycle.

Banana With Peanut Butter. A banana dipped into a tablespoon of nut or seed butter is a great choice for a few reasons. First, bananas are a fast-digesting carb, and fast digestion is what you want before bed. They’re also rich in magnesium, which helps subdue stress hormones. The carbs will also help release sleep-promoting insulin.



Plain Greek Yogurt With Blueberries. Not only a much healthier alternative to ice cream, the calcium in the yogurt will help your body create melatonin for a better night’s sleep. The antioxidants in blueberries will help lower overall physical stress, which can also help in the sleep department. This healthy snack will also help you avoid waking up ravenous, resulting in better eating habits in the morning.



The goal with these and other healthy night-time snacks is to help you sleep better, regulate your cravings and get an extra dose of the nutrition your body needs most.