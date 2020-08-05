Mortgage Applications Down in July, But Still High YoY

Mortgage applications continue to decrease, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Applications dropped 5.1 percent from one week earlier, according to the MBA’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending July 31, 2020.

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, dropped 5.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, the index decreased 5 percent from the previous week. The Refinance Index decreased 7 percent from the previous week—84 percent higher YoY. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 2 percent from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 2 percent compared with the previous week and was 22 percent higher than the same week one year ago.

“Mortgage rates dropped to another record low last week, falling below the previous record set three weeks ago to 3.14 percent. Refinance activity decreased—despite the decline in rates—but the current pace remains more than 80 percent higher than a year ago when rates were over 4 percent. MBA’s forecast calls for rates to remain at these low levels, which will continue to spur strong refinance activity and offer homeowners relief in the form of lower monthly mortgage payments during these uncertain economic times,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of Economic and Industry Forecasting. “Purchase applications also fell slightly, but were still 20 percent higher than a year ago and have now risen year-over-year for 11 straight weeks. Purchase loan balances continued to climb, which is perhaps a sign that the still-weak job market and tighter credit for government loans are constraining some first-time homebuyers.”

Content Square 1.

Source: Mortgage Bankers Association