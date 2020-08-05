Seniors Specialists Return to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ La Mesa/El Cajon Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties announced that agents Ric Goodman and Kim Paton have rejoined the company’s La Mesa/El Cajon office. Goodman and Paton are the founders of Housing Advocates for Retired People (HARP), a team of Seniors Real Estate Specialists® certified by the National Association of REALTORS®. The team is dedicated to providing 50-plus adults with information and services to ease, simplify and protect seniors when they are contemplating their retirement housing transitions.

“Imagine meeting with a team that can answer all your retirement questions, from downsizing, simplifying, financing, relocating and other housing needs—a virtual one-stop shop that will make this sometimes complex stage of your life as simple, error-free, and cost-effective as possible,” Goodman said. “For many seniors, the equity in their home is basically all that they have left to support them for the remaining years of their lives. They need every dollar they can get. Once we started working in this arena, we found more and more seniors seeking protection and advice on the best way to make a housing transition. We are dedicated to helping seniors get the most money with the least amount of stress from the sale of their most valued asset.”

“When we learned that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties recently launched its Senior Division, we decided pretty quickly to return to the company after three years at another agency, because working with seniors is our passion,” Paton said.

“Additionally, our frequent work helping clients move to and from San Diego County made it a logical step to become Certified Relocation Specialists. Real estate isn’t just a job for us. We truly enjoy the people and experience that goes along with helping those at any age achieve the home and lifestyle they desire. We remain in contact with them after the transaction to be their consultant for life.”

“Ric and Kim take a very personal approach to real estate, focusing on each client’s unique needs and encouraging them to think about their future needs–especially seniors,” Branch Manager Chris Fryson said. “They utilize the latest technologies, market research, and business strategies to exceed client expectations. As seniors specialists, they are equipped with an arsenal of proprietary tools to enhance each client’s experience, including our curated PINNACLE home-concierge service, which is designed to create a stellar first impression that sells a home, and RealScout, a powerful home-search platform that enables buyers and agents to virtually communicate to discover ideal properties.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.