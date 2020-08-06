How to Jumpstart Your Career in the Middle of a Pandemic

All is not lost. Although it may seem hopeless to jump into or restart a career as an agent, that couldn’t be further from the truth. There are always going to be opportunities in an industry as vast and diverse as real estate.

By implementing certain strategies, you can increase your odds for success as an agent, even in the middle of a pandemic. Here are several things you can do to gain an advantage as you jumpstart your career:

Market yourself aggressively. One of the best ways to quickly generate new clients and get ahead of your competition is by implementing an ambitious marketing plan. If you have the means to do this in the middle of a pandemic, marketing yourself is a wise decision. Consider working with a real estate marketing service that can help you get your listings featured more prominently online.

Establish your brand. Nothing helps a real estate professional stand out in the crowded field of local agents better than establishing themselves as a brand. The earlier you start, the better. Consider focusing on a specific real estate niche, then choose an agency or team name that best encapsulates that image. Then implement the strategy listed above.

Focus on learning. Throughout your career, no matter how long you end up working in real estate, you should constantly be learning. Free online classes and webinars have never been easier to find and register for. It’ll be far easier to quickly establish your brand, and then market yourself aggressively, if you have the knowledge to back it up when you do connect with potential clients for the first time.

Agents, what other tactics are you leaning on in order to jumpstart your career during these difficult times?

