A Real Conversation: Racism in Real Estate

Racism and inequality are often challenging topics to have an open discussion about. Recently, a panel of well-respected real estate agents came together on the Secrets of Top Selling Agents webinar series to share their stories and provide solid tips on how to combat racism in real estate by moving forward in hopes of a brighter future. The panel included national speaker and author Marki Lemons-Ryhal; founder and CEO of Doorbell Real Estate Brian Copeland; and real estate mavericks Dave Jones and Anne Jones.

With an opportunity to amplify this message of racism in real estate, our panel members came prepared with real life examples to provide a different perspective for viewers, and shared how anyone can make a difference going forward.

After the webinar, our panelists and webinar viewers took to the Secrets of Top Selling Agents Facebook Group to open up the conversation on a deeper level and answer one-on-one questions from viewers. To join in on the conversation, view the Facebook Live or join the Facebook Group here.

For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.