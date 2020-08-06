Real Estate Technology Industry Veteran Grady Ligon Joins Fathom Holdings

Fathom Holdings Inc., a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, announced that Grady Ligon, a 13-year real estate technology veteran, has been named chief technology officer of the company’s subsidiary, intelliAgent, LLC.

IntelliAgent, a SaaS platform, is Fathom’s proprietary software used to power and manage its real estate transactions, operations and business intelligence. Ligon will be responsible for leading the further development of intelliAgent as a fully integrated real estate search, transaction, technology and communication hub.

“Grady brings significant real estate technology expertise to Fathom, having worked for industry leading brokerage firms for the majority of his career,” said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. “We are excited he is joining our team as we continue to enhance our industry-disruptive business model, adding even more robust technology designed to reduce our costs, improve our operational efficiency, and attract new agents, while ultimately helping them become more productive.”

“I look forward to using my combined technology and real estate sector background to help expand the intelliAgent platform to the next level, transforming how agents and consumers connect and interact throughout the transaction process,” said Ligon. “I am thrilled to be part of an organization that is dedicated to changing the real estate industry and also mirrors my professional and philosophical beliefs and attitudes about business leadership.”

Prior to joining Fathom, Ligon was chief information officer of HSF Affiliates, LLC, where he was instrumental in building the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, network and technology platform from the ground up. In that role, he was responsible for all aspects of technology strategy, direction, execution, operations and security for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate networks.

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.