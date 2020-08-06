Register Today: Leaders Discuss Critical Strategies During Virtual RISMedia CEO Exchange

This year’s CEO Exchange is open to both agents and brokers, and attendees will receive access to live broadcasts as well as replays of all sessions. Special bulk ticketing is available for brokers. Please email any event questions to dryan@rismedia.com.

In order to bring real estate’s top minds together, while mitigating risks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, RISMedia’s 31st Annual Real Estate CEO Exchange will be held as an all-day, virtual event on Sept. 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST.

Join us for this exciting virtual edition of our renowned educational event, which will encompass 15-plus sessions—including targeted breakout sessions—covering critical topics surrounding the theme of “Leading and Improving Your Business Through Challenging Times.” Find out how the industry’s thought leaders are managing business more effectively, sharing and connecting with consumers, and maximizing tools and resources to improve their overall value proposition in challenging times.

Register now!

The event will kick off with an opening keynote address, “The State of Global Real Estate in the Time of Coronavirus,” presented by Paul Boomsma, president and CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. Attendees will also gain exclusive insights from more than 35 leading brokers, executives and real estate experts, including:

– Nick Bailey, Chief Customer Officer, RE/MAX

– Mary Lee Blaylock, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

– Simon Chen, EVP, Product & Innovation, Realogy Holdings Corp.

– Kuba Jewgieniew, Founder & CEO, Realty ONE Group

– Christina Pappas, Vice President, The Keyes Company

– Rosey Koberlein, CEO, Long Realty

– Pat Riley, President & CEO, Allan Tate REALTORSⓇ

…and more

Attendees will also hear from leaders representing:

– The National Association of REALTORS®

– HomeSmart

– CENTURY 21

– Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

– Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

– Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

– John L. Scott Real Estate

…and more

RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate CEO Exchange is brought to you by RISMedia and Platinum Sponsors:

– Homes.com®

– Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

– MoxiWorks

Master Sponsors:

– CENTURY 21®

– National Association of REALTORS®

– Realty ONE Group

Host Sponsors:

– Cole Information

– Real Estate Express

– RPR®

– Terradatum

– Zillow

– Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Event Sponsors:

– Pillar to Post Home Inspectors

– ATTOM Data Solutions

– BoomTown

– Buyside™

– CoreLogic

– Deluxe®

– Howard Hanna

– The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

– WFG National Title Insurance Company®

– Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

– David Knox Productions, Inc.

For full agenda details and speaker information, please visit ceo.rismedia.com. To register for the event, click here.