Coldwell Banker Spectrum and Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Merge Companies

Coldwell Banker Spectrum is joining Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

“A few of the synergies resulting from this merger include a vast referral network, sweeping market dominance and so many resources for professional development,” said Casey Wagner, president of Coldwell Banker Spectrum. “We could not be more excited for this new partnership—it is a win for everyone involved.”

President of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Tim Milam, explained that “by joining forces, we can offer a comprehensive suite of resources and tools for the agents and the clients they serve. We consistently look for opportunities to add quality agents to our organization and this merger with Coldwell Banker Spectrum does just that.”

The company’s growth strategy is centered on providing a range of benefits for agents, buyers and sellers, such as advanced systems to streamline transactions, enhanced social media campaigns and a broader referral network. Other synergies include an extensive marketing presence, a comprehensive training program and a virtual Technology Help Desk.

“Part of the reason we have seen exponential growth is that we have a phenomenal support staff, which serves our more than 700 agents, and our leadership team continually focuses on adapting and refining our services to meet the needs of our agents, so they can provide clients with the most positive experience. This involves keeping local leadership in place whenever possible, since nobody knows the local market better than someone who has been working in it for years. Casey is a great example of this—his reputation for integrity and more than 35 years of experience in Carteret County provide our company with a substantial benefit,” added Milam.

“Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage is known for honesty, ethics and a commitment to support the local community,” said Wagner.



