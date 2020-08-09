Knowledge is Power: Enhance Your Leads With Big Data Analytics

As a real estate agent, buyer and seller leads come from a variety of sources. Whether those sources are your website, social media, open houses or lead generation software, all of those leads should end up in your CRM so you can discern which lead will potentially close on a transaction.

Equifax realized the challenge of lead prioritization in the real estate industry, knew it had insights that could help and chose Wise Agent as their CRM partner! Together, we are very proud to introduce a new Financial Enhancement feature, Lead Accelerator™.

When you accelerate a lead within your contact manager, you have access to scores that correlate to the lead’s estimated financial situation. This insight will help you understand your lead’s estimated discretionary income and financial capacity. A snapshot of your potential client’s economic status can help provide valuable insight. Not only will you be able to place them in an accurate marketing campaign, but also immediately have a good idea of what price range they can likely afford.

