Zillow Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Zillow Group, Inc. recently announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The company’s consolidated quarterly revenue grew 28 percent year-over-year to $768 million, driven primarily by a continued increase in Zillow Offers resale volume.

Complete financial results and outlook for the third quarter of 2020 can be found in the company’s shareholder letter on the investor relations section of Zillow Group’s website.

“Zillow’s second quarter results are even better than we had hoped, and firm up our belief that powerful tailwinds in both real estate and technology are rapidly converging, with Zillow at the nexus,” said Zillow Group Co-Founder and CEO Rich Barton. “I believe we are at the dawn of a ‘Great Reshuffling,’ as COVID and work-from-home policies are inspiring people to rethink their homes and consider moving. In addition, real estate, like other industries, is experiencing an acceleration in technology adoption, as people move their shopping habits from offline to online. We’re lucky to be in a position to serve our customers no matter how they want to move, whether through a seamless Zillow Offers transaction or in partnership with our best-in-class Premier Agents.

“Even more important than the business results is the way our team has responded over the past several months, as we all grapple with fear, loss, protest and anger through a health crisis and social reckoning. We’ve managed through all of this with a strong commitment that we can and will do more to support our communities and address systemic barriers in real estate.”

Second quarter 2020 highlights include:

– Total consolidated revenue grew 28 percent YoY to $768 million.

– Segment income (loss) before income taxes was $19 million, $(80) million and $(0.2) million for the IMT, Homes, and Mortgages segments, respectively, and consolidated GAAP net loss was $(84) million.

– Adjusted EBITDA beat company expectations on a consolidated basis and for all three segments.

– Premier Agent YoY revenue decreased 17 percent to $192 million, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19-related discounts offered to Premier Agent partners.

– The Homes segment delivered $454 million in revenue. According to Zillow, their resale strategies combined with the resilient housing market delivered higher Homes segment revenue, better segment Adjusted EBITDA and lower ending inventory than expected.

– Zillow Offers entered Q2 with home acquisitions temporarily paused due to market uncertainty. During the quarter, the company sold 1,437 homes and purchased 86 homes through Zillow Offers, ending Q2 with 440 homes in inventory. Zillow Offers is now actively purchasing homes in all 24 markets where it previously operated.

– Traffic to Zillow Group’s mobile apps and websites reached a record 218 million average monthly unique users, an increase of 12 percent YoY, driving 2.5 billion visits during the quarter.

– The company exited the quarter with the highest cash balance in its history, growing cash and investments to $3.5 billion from $2.6 billion at the end of Q1 2020. In Q2, Zillow completed nearly $1 billion in capital transactions with a combination convertible debt and equity offering.

