Going Above and Beyond to Streamline the Home-Buying and Home-Selling Experience

In Cinch Home Services, real estate professionals find a convenient and accessible partner



Like so many in real estate, a deep love of community and a commitment to those who live in his area are what drew Tommy Camp to the industry. He got his start as a sales associate and was hooked when he learned how rewarding it was, even for someone new to real estate, to have a significant, positive impact on the lives of the clients he served.

In 2005, Camp joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies as president and CEO because the vision and core values of the company aligned so closely with his personal values and vision as a leader.

In his quest to exceed his clients’ expectations, to build lasting relationships based on trust and to redefine the home-buying and home-selling experience, he has relied on superior services. In fact, offering services that make his clients’ lives easier has been a tactic that has served Camp well throughout his real estate career.

Partnering with Cinch Home Services—formerly HMS National—has also proven to be a critical component in his quest to go above and beyond for buyers and sellers alike.

According to Camp, the partnership was formed in large part because of Cinch’s customer-centric approach and their focus on providing a great customer service platform for the brokerage’s clients.

“We know that buyers and sellers prefer to do business with those they know, like and trust, and when given the opportunity, they prefer to streamline all of the elements of the transaction,” says Camp.

Why Cinch? For Camp, the benefits are two-fold. For sellers, a home warranty greatly reduces the potential for callbacks to the seller after closing. And buyers like the peace of mind that a warranty provides, along with the convenience of calling Cinch’s customer service number when the need arises.

Cinch’s customer service is what truly separates them from the competition. Aside from the highly-touted customer service platform the company provides buyers and sellers, brokers and agents are taken care of in equal measure.

While Camp can easily reach Adam Brown, vice president of National Sales, with any questions or concerns, local Cinch representatives are also very responsive whenever any of his sales associates reach out.

“[Brown] is a great sales leader with the backing of the Cinch infrastructure, customer service platform and team that serves us across our markets in North Carolina,” says Camp.

In addition to Brown, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies works closely with Pat McGroder, Cinch’s regional leader in the brokerage’s market, as well as representatives Linda Ball and Sharon Lougee.

“We find them all to be client-focused and committed to partnering with us to fulfill our brand promise: We Make Great Neighbors,” adds Camp. “We have found Cinch to be an outstanding home warranty partner and an exceptional value for our clients.”

In addition to the exceptional customer service, much of the value in working with Cinch comes down to being able to customize their products. The company provides home warranty offerings to match the desired level of coverage and budget of each consumer—making Cinch a go-to for any buyer or seller.