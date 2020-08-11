Search
Filter and Verify Leads With ReferralExchange
NAR PULSE—Focus on the best opportunities. ReferralExchange (REX) uses proprietary scrubbing technology to verify leads, then connects agents with potential clients in real time. Through the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) REALTOR Benefits® Program, members receive exclusive savings (over $900 in the first year) and ongoing benefits. Learn more.

RCE Flashcards App – Now Available at a Discounted Price!
Study for the RCE exam on the go! Access these RCE flashcards on your phone, tablet or laptop for easy-access studying anywhere. The digital flashcards are now available as part of NAR’s Right Tools, Right Now program with discounted pricing for a limited time.

Profit From Property
Encourage your agents to join the Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness’ webinar on Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. CT. They’ll learn strategies on how to distinguish between commission and investment opportunities, build passive income and prospect for today’s and tomorrow’s investments. They can register and view past recordings at NAR.realtor/CFFW/webinars.

