LeadingREÂ® and Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ® Announce Winners of HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2020

The winners of theÂ HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2020 have been announced, based on 1.5-plus million votes. The promotion, held annually on HGTV.com, features extraordinary real estate listings, with all 89 finalists represented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ®Â and Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ® members.

For the second year in a row, the Overall Winner was a listing represented byÂ Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, which also took top honors in the Beachfront Homes category. The stunning contemporary residence on the big island of Hawaii blends indoor and outdoor living space, with open walls offering views of the ocean and amenities such as an infinity pool, a hot tub designed to look like a natural hot springs, an outdoor bar, a tropical courtyard and 300 feet of beachfront access.

Other category winners includeÂ Allen Tate CompanyÂ for Amazing Kitchens;Â Baird & WarnerÂ for Big City Digs;Â Silver Creek Real Estate GroupÂ for Countryside Retreats;Â Hawaii Life Real Estate BrokersÂ for Curb Appeal;Â Smith & Associates Real EstateÂ for Homes With a History;Â Pinnacle Estate PropertiesÂ for Outdoor Escapes; andÂ Premier Estate PropertiesÂ for Waterside Homes.

In addition to these categories, a special Global Homes gallery featured exceptional homes from 13 countries around the world.

“In our ninth year of working with HGTV.com on the Ultimate House Hunt, we were thrilled with the incredible response. Clearly, HGTV’s audience shares our passion for beautiful homes, and we congratulate our winning members and all of the finalists,” said LeadingRE President & CEO Paul Boomsma.

To view the Ultimate House Hunt winners, visit www.hgtv.com/ultimatehousehuntwinners.

