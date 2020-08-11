NAR Partners with State, Local REALTORÂ® Associations on Vacant and Abandoned Property Prevention

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) kicked offÂ Stabilizing and Revitalizing Neighborhoods in the COVID-19 Era, a four-part webinar series designed to explore the partnership betweenÂ REALTORSÂ®Â and local government officials inÂ prevention of propertyÂ vacancy and abandonment. NAR is encouraging REALTORÂ®Â leaders, association executives and policymakersâ€”particularly those in regions already impacted by vacancy issuesâ€”to attend the sessions, which began on Aug. 11 and run through Sept. 8.

Tuesday’s webinar,Â Market Fundamentals to Address Property Vacancy,Â will highlight systems that affect vacancy and abandonment and early intervention strategies that can be employed as communities navigate the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the nation grapples with the economic fallout of this pandemic alongside a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address inequity and injustice in our society, REALTORSÂ®Â have been instrumental in helping our neighborhoods move forward while emphasizing that a better future begins with stable communities and equal access to housing for all Americans,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “NAR recently introduced a Community Rebuilding Grant program that positioned our members to lead rehabilitation initiatives necessitated by this spring’s racial injustice demonstrations. This webinar series is another illustration of NAR’s commitment to ensuring REALTORSÂ®Â lead the conversations that address our communities’ most challenging problems.”

The series isÂ part of NAR’sÂ Transforming NeighborhoodsÂ program, which offersÂ REALTORSÂ®â€”alongside local community partnersâ€”the opportunity to comprehensively explore the underlying factors keeping vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties “stuck” in decline while examining ways to rehabilitate buildings and create more vibrant communities. The program and webinar series are part of a collaboration with theÂ Center for Community ProgressÂ whose mission is to foster strong, equitable communities where vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties become assets for neighbors and neighborhoods.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

