Now More Than Ever, Honor Those Making a Difference

RISMedia’s 2021 Newsmaker Nominations Now Open

Members of the real estate industry have long been known for making a difference—both within their companies and their communities. This year, amid the challenges presented by a global health crisis, this is more true than ever before. Help us recognize these deserving individuals by nominating them as an RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker.



Nominations for RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers are now open. The deadline to nominate a Newsmaker is Sept. 30, 2020.

The Real Estate Newsmakers are those individuals making headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the housing industry, and for their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

Readers may nominate as many individuals as they like (up to five individuals per firm), as well as themselves. Nominees can be from any walk of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including, but not limited to brokers; agents; service providers; professionals from the mortgage, title, insurance sectors, etc.

Candidates can be selected as an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker for a range of accomplishments, including, but not limited to:

– Advancing the industry

– Impacting change

– Technology achievements

– Diversity and inclusion

– Business accomplishments and growth

– Humanitarian efforts

– Industry activism and support

– Thought leadership and influence

– Excellence in customer service

– Creativity and innovation

The final deadline for nominations is Sept. 30, 2020. For details and to make your nomination(s), visit RISMedia.com/Newsmaker-Nomination.

Newsmakers will be showcased in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine and online at RISMedia.com in early 2021. Newsmakers will also be honored at RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker Reception & Dinner at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., in May 2021. See RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers here!