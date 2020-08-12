Become a Beacon of Light to Incorporate Personal Growth Into Your Brand

In a world filled with negativity, we could all use a little more hope and optimism in our lives. As a real estate professional who prioritizes relationships, you can become a powerful source of influence and positivity for the people in your circle. How? By focusing on your own personal growth and development and then motivating and helping others to do the same. Here’s how you can be a light in the darkness for others and make personal growth and empowerment a part of your brand.

Devour Personal Growth Content

To help others, you must first work on yourself. After all, it’s impossible to share meaningful content with other people if you aren’t consuming it yourself. As Jim Rohn said, “Work harder on yourself than you do on your job. If you work hard on your job, you can make a living. If you work hard on yourself, you can make a fortune. Income seldom exceeds personal development.” Take the time to immerse yourself in personal growth books and podcasts that challenge you to grow in your business and your life. It will be time well spent! As you go, make sure to take notes and journal your thoughts so you can review your journey of learning.

Use Your Social Media for Good

Social media can often be a very negative and critical space. But you can be a real force for good online if you become a resource that others flock to for inspiring, educational and learning-based content. To begin, make it a priority to mix personal growth resources into the social media content that you post, at least once a week. For example, if you hear a motivational podcast that you love, share it online and maybe even explain your personal takeaways. You could also share encouraging and inspirational quotes and explain why they resonated with you.

Encourage Engagement

Once you are consuming and sharing personal growth content, you can take the next step and really engage with people around the topic. Whether you chat about it online, mention it when you call or include it in the personal notes that you write, ask your customers and colleagues for their thoughts about the content that you share, and encourage them to pursue their own personal growth journeys. By sprinkling a motivational and upbeat spirit into your communications, it will become an integral part of your brand.

As Zig Ziglar once said, “If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you. If you are determined to learn, no one can stop you.” If you’re ready to start your own journey of personal growth and development, tune in to “The Brian Buffini Show” podcast. Every week, you’ll get access to exclusive content on the mindsets, motivations and methodologies of success that will help you to grow and learn so that you can help others to do the same. Remember, if you light a lamp for someone else, you will also brighten your own path and stand out as a result. Listen in today and become a beacon of light in your community!