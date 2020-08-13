NAR Promotes AndrÃ©a Moore to Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Opportunity

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR)Â announced the promotion ofÂ AndrÃ©aÂ Moore to vice president of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Opportunity. Moore will be responsible for NAR’s:

– Internal diversity and inclusion strategy

– Recruitment strategy and processes, and creating opportunities for internal staff

– Washington, D.C. office’s Talent Development operations.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are core values of NAR, andÂ AndrÃ©a’sÂ promotion reflects our steadfast commitment to those principles,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “AndrÃ©a’s expertise, work ethic and dedication will ensure that we attract and retain a workforce within an environment where not only talent and experience are valued, but where individual differences are celebrated.”

Moore started her NAR career in April 2017 as director of Talent Development and Resources. Over the last three years, she adjusted NAR’s recruitment strategy and practiced to expand applicant pools. Moore also led several NAR internal staff diversity and inclusion efforts, including training for senior leaders, and creating an employee diversity and inclusion workgroup and commitment statement.

“AndrÃ©a’s professionalism and achievements have made NAR a better place to work for all of usâ€”from new employees to those with decades of tenure,” said Donna Gland, NAR senior vice president of Talent Development and Resources. “I look forward to working withÂ AndrÃ©aÂ in her new role as an essential function within our team and watching her continued growth and leadership for years to come.”

Moore has 12 years of human resources experience, including a Senior Professional in Human ResourcesÂ®Â certification from the HR Certification InstituteÂ®Â and a SHRM-Senior Certified Professional certification from the Society for Human Resource Management. Prior to joining NAR, Moore spent four years as human resources director at the National Council for Behavioral Health, a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)3, where she was hired to create a human resources department as the organization experienced rapid growth. Moore wrote and maintained the organization’s Affirmative Action Plan and staffed the board’s inaugural advisory group tasked with improving the board’s diversity. Moore started her human resources career at the Target Corporation and also spent time with the Hyatt Corporation.

In her new role, Moore will work in close collaboration with Bryan Greene, NAR’s director of Fair Housing, and Fred Underwood, NAR’s director of Engagement, Diversity and Inclusion. These roles further NAR’s commitment by advocating for policies that advance fair housing and providing strategic resources for all REALTORÂ®Â associations to embrace diversity and inclusion in their membership and leadership systems.



